India Surgical Sutures Market To Grow To $380 Million In 2030: Report

The domestic surgical sutures market will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 13 per cent to reach $380 million in 2030, according to a report on Monday.

Minimal access surgeries (MAS) have gained significant importance in recent times owing to reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery of patients. In India where a large population seeks affordable healthcare, the success of MAS heavily relies on efficient suturing techniques that are vital to minimise complications and infections.

The report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, reveals that India will account for about 18 per cent of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) surgical sutures market, by revenue, in 2023. "Traditional suturing techniques in India often involve using metal clips, plasters, and bandages. However, such techniques are known to pose risks due to poor sterilisation and cause unwanted reactions in patients," said Ayshi Ganguly, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

"Furthermore, the limited number of skilled practitioners and poor access to healthcare in rural areas have been additional drawbacks. This drives the requirement of alternative suturing techniques that can reduce the complications associated with traditional sutures," she added.

Surgical sutures have efficiently sealed wounds and incisions by securely holding the tissue together, reducing the risk of infection and minimising scarring, making them an effective tool in MAS.

Ganguly pointed at India's 'Make-in-India' policy that aims to boost domestic manufacturing of such medical equipment and devices, thereby reducing dependence on imports in the upcoming years.

"The development of such devices will expand the scope of exports and create a favourable business environment for the healthcare sector. With this, the Indian surgical sutures market is all set to flourish, offering promising domestic and export opportunities for Indian manufacturers,"Ganguly said

