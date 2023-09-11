 BSE Files FIR In Rs 9 Lakh Case
The BSE has learned that at least six victims have been duped of Rs 8.94 lakh.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
BSE Files FIR In Rs 9 Lakh Case | ANI Photo

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has lodged a complaint with the police against a few people for allegedly telling investors that their money is being invested through the exchange and creating fake profiles for them. The BSE has learned that at least six victims have been duped of Rs 8.94 lakh.

According to the MRA Marg police, the complainant looks after regulatory and listing compliance on behalf of the company BSE Ltd. As per the complainant’s statement, the company received complaints of misuse of the site BSE Plus by using the name of BSE to trick investors. The accused created fake profiles of the complainants and sent screenshots of those profiles to them pretending to have bought shares in their name. The profiles were created only for the purpose of fraud, it said.

So far the BSE had learned about six victims who have collectively lost Rs8.94 lakh, and identified at least nine people who were allegedly involved in the fraud.

A case has been registered by the police under relevant sections, including 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act.

