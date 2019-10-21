India September CPI-AL inflation rises to 62-month high of 7.25%

New Delhi: India's annual inflation based on the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers rose to a 62-month high of 7.25% in September from 6.39% the previous month, the Labour Bureau said.

Inflation based on the CPI for rural labourers rose to a 61-month high of 7.20% in September from 6.23% in August.

The overall index for CPI for agricultural labourers and rural labourers rose 1.1% each on month to 976 and 983, respectively, in September.

The rise in inflation in September was primarily on account of higher food prices, with inflation based on food index of CPI for agricultural labourers and rural labourers at 8.67% and 8.61%, respectively. In August, they were at 7.27% and 6.98%, respectively.

Inflation based on CPI for agricultural labourers and rural labourers remains sharply higher than the more widely-tracked CPI (Combined), which came in at 3.99% in September, against 3.28% the previous month.