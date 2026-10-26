India Reimposes Anti-Dumping Duty Of Up To $681 Per Tonne On Titanium Dioxide Imports From China

India has reimposed anti-dumping duties ranging from $460 to $681 per metric tonne on specified titanium dioxide imports from China for five years to protect domestic manufacturers from unfairly priced imports.

The Finance Ministry issued the notification following recommendations from the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

In its final findings dated Aug 3, 2026, the DGTR concluded that Chinese titanium dioxide was being imported at dumped prices, causing material injury and threatening further damage to Indian producers.

Anti-Dumping Duty Rates Vary Across Chinese Manufacturers

The notification covers specified imports under customs tariff classifications 2823 00 10, 3206 11 10 and 3206 11 90.

Anhui Gold Star Titanium Dioxide (Group) faces a duty of $609 per metric tonne. A rate of $563 applies to Anhui Gold Star Titanium Dioxide Trading, Shandong Jinhai Titanium Resources Technology and Shandong Xianghai Titanium.

Specified LB Group manufacturers and Henan Billions Advanced Material face duties of $460 per metric tonne.

Non-sampled cooperative producers will pay $510 per metric tonne.

The highest duty of $681 applies to other specified import categories, including certain shipments routed through third countries.

Importers claiming manufacturer-specific rates must provide valid commercial invoices containing signed declarations identifying the producer.

Without the required documentation, the general duty rate will apply.

Certain Titanium Dioxide Products Exempt From Duty

The notification excludes specified titanium dioxide products used in food additives, pharmaceutical tablet coatings, cosmetics, sunscreens and textile manufacturing.

Certain nano and ultrafine products with particle sizes below 100 nanometres are also exempt for designated applications.

However, titanium dioxide pigments used for printing on garments and fabrics remain outside the textile exemption.

India originally initiated an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese titanium dioxide imports in July 2015.

Provisional duties followed in May 2016, with definitive measures introduced in February 2017. The government extended the duties for five years in October 2021.

A second sunset review began on March 20, 2026, to assess continuing dumping risks. The existing duties were subsequently extended temporarily while the review proceeded, with their expiry scheduled for Jan 27, 2027.