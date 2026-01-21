India Records 126 Land Deals In 2025, MMR Tops With 32 Transactions Over 500 Acres, Total Land Acquired Exceeds 3,772 Acres

File Image |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) led the activity in number of land deals in 2025, with 32 deals spanning over 500 acres of land, a report showed on Wednesday, as the country saw a total of 126 land deals last year. According to ANAROCK Research, while the number of land transactions was little short of that in 2024, the total volume recorded in all of 2025 surpassed that of 2024.

Developers collectively acquired thousands of acres across key metros and emerging corridors, reflecting renewed confidence in housing demand, commercial absorption, and infrastructure-led growth, said the report. Of 126 land deals closed in 2025, 96 deals for more than 1,877 acres are proposed for residential development across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. “Residential, commercial, data centres, industrial and plotted developments, are among the planned developments in the MMR region.

In total, there were at least 126 separate land deals for over 3,772 acres closed in 2025 across the country,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group. Importantly, land buying was not limited to luxury residential projects - integrated townships, plotted developments, industrial parks, data centres, and mixed-use formats also dominated acquisition strategies in 2025, Puri added. MMR and Bengaluru saw the most land deals in 2025.

Bengaluru closed 27 deals for 454+ acres. Land prices across both the cities have skyrocketed over the last few years, but this has not deterred developers from zeroing in on prime assets in these regions. Delhi-NCR saw 16 deals for about 137.22 acres closed, earmarked for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. City-wise, there were 4 deals for 39.75 acres in Gurugram, 8 deals for 41.28 acres in Noida, 2 deals for 30.89 acres in Delhi, 1 deal for 12 acres in Greater Noida, and 1 deal for 13.3 acres in Ghaziabad, the report said. Tier 2 and 3 cities together saw at least 16 land deals for a cumulative 2,192.8 acres closed in 2025.

