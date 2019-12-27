India ranks 47th globally in home price appreciation: Knight Frank report

- India registers a marginal 0.6% YoY rise in home prices

- Hungary leads the index this quarter with 15.4% annual price growth

- Home prices across 56 countries and territories rose at an annual rate of 3.7% on average

- Index sees slowest rate of growth in over six years

Knight Frank, a leading international property consultancy, in its latest report - Global House Price Index Q3 2019 - has ranked India at the 47th spot among the 56 countries/territories tracked, in terms of appreciation in residential real estate prices, with a marginal 0.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in home prices.

India stood at the 11th position in the previous edition of the report - Global House Price Index Q2 2019 - with a 7.7% YoY rise in home prices.

Slow sales, high inventory and lack of liquidity with developers have restricted rise in home prices. Also, regulations imposed by the government to ensure accountability in the system such as the Real Estate (Regulations and Development) Act, 2016, Goods and Services Tax Act and the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016 have laid the foundation for a healthy end-user market.

The Global House Price Index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices across 56 countries and territories worldwide using official statistics. Hungary leads the index this quarter with 15.4% annual price growth, followed by Luxembourg at 11.4% and Croatia at 10.4%.