India Post To Stop Select International Letter Mail Services From January 1, Here's What Is The Reason Behind This Change?

India Post Plans Big Change in International Mail | File Image |

New Delhi: India Post, which works under the Ministry of Communications, is preparing to stop some selected outbound international letter mail services starting January 1. This decision has been taken in line with new guidelines and decisions made by the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The government said these changes are part of a larger effort to modernize postal services and align them with today’s global e-commerce standards.

Rationalization of International Letter Mail Services



In line with global best practices and decisions taken by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the Department of Posts has undertaken a forward-looking initiative to modernize and strengthen international letter post services… — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 30, 2025

The main aim of this move is to improve customer experience, service reliability, tracking facilities, customs compliance, and overall security. India Post wants to offer services that are faster, more transparent, and easier for customers to track.

Why Certain Services Are Being Discontinued?

According to a report published in The Economic Times, the Department of Posts has decided to rationalize some international letter post services as part of service improvement. Most of the services being discontinued either have no tracking system or only limited tracking. These services are also slower and less reliable compared to newer delivery options.

Read Also Railway Tickets At Post Offices: All You Need To Know About This New Facility In Pune Division

India Post wants to promote more efficient, responsible, and customer-friendly alternatives that meet international standards. Many foreign postal administrations are also reducing acceptance of such low-tracking or non-tracking services.

Services That Will Stop from January 1

As per UPU decisions, registered small packet services will be discontinued. In addition, the facility to send small packets and other items abroad through surface or air routes will no longer be available. India Post will also stop surface letter mail services and surface air-lifted (SAL) letter mail services for outbound international mail.

These changes mainly affect services that take longer delivery time and do not meet modern tracking and security requirements.

Read Also SEBI Launches Major Recruitment Drive For 110 Officer Grade A Posts Across Multiple Streams

Government Explains the Reason

The government explained that small packet services face many challenges. These include very slow delivery, little or no tracking, stricter customs and security rules in destination countries, and reduced acceptance by many foreign postal authorities. To deal with these issues and improve service quality, the decision was taken.

India Post Clarifies Its Stand

India Post has clarified that this step is meant to improve service quality and will not limit options for exporters or customers. After these changes, postal registration will be available only for air-mailed documentary items. These include letters, postcards, printed papers, aerograms, blind literature, and M-bags.

The department believes these reforms will make international postal services more reliable, secure, and better suited to today’s global needs.