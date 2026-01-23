India Post Targets 30% Revenue Jump To ₹17,546 Crore In FY26: Scindia

File Image |

New Delhi: The Department of Posts has set a target to achieve a 30 per cent higher revenue at Rs 17,546 crore in the current financial year ending March 2026, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Today, the Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, held a detailed review meeting with 23 Postal Circles of Department of Post to assess performance for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2025–26. The… pic.twitter.com/haxeWjS0kc — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) January 22, 2026

The minister, after the third quarterly review of the Department of Posts (DoP), said that four out of six verticals have posted growth in revenue, while mail and international mail remained static due to restrictions imposed by the US government. "This year, 2025-2026, we have a target of Rs 17,546 crore, which means we are targeting a 30 per cent increase in revenues in one fiscal alone from Rs 13,240 crore in FY25," Scindia said.

He said that the run rate of Rs 12,800 crore in 2023-2024 rose just 3 per cent to Rs 13,240 crore in fiscal year 2024-25. Therefore, "we intend to increase by 10 times to 30 per cent in FY26". The minister said that the department at present is a cost centre for the government and aims to become a profit centre in the next 4-5 years.

He said that the revenue of mail services has been almost static in the last three quarters at around Rs 1,625 crore "The second vertical, which is international mails, obviously because of the difficulties we had with regard to particularly the US market, where there was a restriction on mails, we are again static at roughly about Rs 450 crore. There has been no growth in these two verticals," Scindia said. India Post had to suspend international mail service to the US due to changes and a lack of clarity in US customs and border protection (CBP) guidelines. The department resumed the service from October 15 after about two months of suspension of services.

Scindia said the Post Office Savings Bank revenue has grown from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 5,426 crore. "There has been a growth of 7 per cent. On PLI (postal life insurance) and rural PLI, we have grown from Rs 930 crores in three quarters to Rs 1,030 crores, which is a very healthy growth of 11 per cent. For parcels, we have grown from Rs 431 crores to Rs 485 crores, which is a growth of 12 per cent," the minister said. He said that the revenue from citizen-centric services has almost doubled to Rs 641 crore in the current fiscal from Rs 328 crore a year ago.

"On a cumulative total, for three quarters of the last fiscal, we were at Rs 9,300 crores. We have grown to Rs 10,200 crore (this fiscal), which is a healthy growth rate of 9 per cent," the minister said. He said that the last quarter of a fiscal year brings in a tremendous amount of revenue for postal services. The minister said as compared to Rs 9,300 crore for three quarters of fiscal 2024-25, the department closed at Rs 13,240 crore for the year, which meant that there was a fillip of almost about Rs 4,000 crore in the last quarter.

"This year we have done Rs 10,200 crores in three quarters, and we are hoping to come close to the target that we have set for ourselves of Rs 17,546 crores," Scindia said.

