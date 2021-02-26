India Post, Mumbai region launches ‘Smartest Postman’ Campaign

India Post, Mumbai Region has launched the campaign ‘SMARTEST POSTMEN’ to boost up the morals of postmen, the real spine of India Post! The postmen have been serving us since Time immemorial, however they have never been rewarded for their arduous work and the tedious miles they cover , withstanding every odds, to deliver our much needed mails, medicines and money at our doorsteps, at accurate time.

But what is more impressive is that, in this modern era the get-up, look and feel and personality of postmen have received a phenomenal change too! They have been trained with the latest post office mobile applications and each of them have become equally well-groomed tech-savvy and smart in their work,

So, in order to make them feel good and encourage the makeover of their image, Postmaster General, India Post, Mumbai Region, Swati Pandey have initiated the ‘SMARTEST POSTMEN’ campaign, where at the end of every month two postmen are to be awarded with the title of SMARTEST POSTMEN. They will be given badges and certificate for the same.