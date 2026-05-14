India Plans ₹40,000 Crore Pipeline Via Arabian Sea For Uninterrupted Gas Supply From Gulf

While the West Asia crisis has exposed the fragile nature of the world’s energy supply chain due to geopolitical tensions, the Indian government is working on a plan to safeguard itself against any similar future crisis.

The government is planning to build a 2,000-kilometre sub-sea pipeline to secure an uninterrupted supply of natural gas from the Gulf region, The Economic Times reported.

The project, if approved, will require an investment of Rs 40,000 crore to lay the pipeline from Oman to Gujarat.

It will take five to seven years to complete the project. The pipeline will be set up at a depth of 3,450 metres in the Arabian Sea, making it one of the deepest pipelines ever planned.

The Petroleum Ministry is expected to soon direct GAIL, Engineers India, and Indian Oil to prepare a detailed feasibility report for the ambitious project.

A positive report would accelerate the process of government-to-government discussions with Oman.

The South Asia Gas Enterprise (SAGE), a Delhi-based private sector consortium, has already submitted a pre-feasibility study.

Through this project, the government aims to reduce dependence on transit countries and maritime choke points.

The pipeline would pass through the Arabian Sea via Oman and the UAE, bypassing geopolitically sensitive regions.

Apart from Oman, the pipeline would also allow India to receive gas supplies from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Qatar.

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has entered its 10th week, disrupting about 20 percent of global energy supplies.

While India has maintained strategic reserves of crude oil, the country does not have a similar buffer for natural gas.

India currently consumes 192 million standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) of gas. By 2030, this is expected to rise to 295 MMSCMD, marking an increase of 54 percent.

The 2,000-kilometre-long pipeline is expected to supply 31 MMSCMD of gas.