India Plans 15% Isobutanol Blending In Diesel To Boost Biofuel Transition: Gadkari

India is moving toward the next stage of its biofuel transition with plans to introduce up to 15% isobutanol blending in diesel, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and promote cleaner energy alternatives.

Gadkari explained that ethanol cannot be directly blended with diesel, which has led to efforts to convert ethanol into isobutanol, a fuel that can serve as a viable diesel substitute.

According to him, isobutanol offers a practical pathway for expanding biofuel use in the transport sector.

“Ethanol can’t be blended directly with diesel, so we’re producing isobutanol from ethanol,” Gadkari said, adding that the government is working towards enabling a 15% isobutanol blend in diesel in the coming phase of its energy transition plan.

The minister highlighted that pilot demonstrations have already shown promising results. He noted that generator sets have successfully run on 100% ethanol and isobutanol, demonstrating that engines can be adapted to operate efficiently on these alternative fuels.

Isobutanol is considered a next-generation biofuel due to its higher energy density, better compatibility with existing engines, and relatively lower emissions compared to other biofuels.

Government officials believe its wider adoption could significantly reduce India’s crude oil import bill while also creating new demand for domestically produced biofuel feedstock.

The announcement comes shortly after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas addressed misinformation about the government’s ethanol blending programme, particularly the E20 initiative.

The ministry dismissed concerns about water usage, engine damage, insurance validity, and environmental impact, stating that the programme is backed by scientific research and global practices.

India achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol ahead of schedule in December 2025.

Officials said the programme has already delivered major economic and environmental benefits, including savings of over ₹1.9 lakh crore in foreign exchange, reduced crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions, and improved income opportunities for farmers.

The proposed isobutanol initiative is expected to further accelerate India’s shift toward sustainable and self-reliant fuel alternatives.