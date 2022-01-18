India on path of encouraging ease of doing business: Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal stated that India is on the path of encouraging ease of doing business

Agarwal also stressed that the government is production-minded and not revenue-minded.

''We fully agree with PM Narendra Modi at #DavosAgenda that it's the best time to invest in India. It is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to identify partners and investors,'' tweeted Agarwal .

Agarwal also added that trust, talent and technology are the cornerstones of development.

In his special address to the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Modi underlined a host of reform measures undertaken by his government

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:30 PM IST