 India, Oman On The Cusp Of Inking Free Trade Pact To Boost Economic Ties
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia, Oman On The Cusp Of Inking Free Trade Pact To Boost Economic Ties

India, Oman On The Cusp Of Inking Free Trade Pact To Boost Economic Ties

India and Oman are set to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said. Approved by the Union Cabinet, the pact follows talks that began in November 2023 and concluded this year. Oman is India’s third-largest export destination in the GCC, after the UAE agreement signed in 2022.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India and Oman are poised to sign the free trade agreement, which aims to boost economic ties between the two countries, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Oman on December 17-18.

Read Also
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Embarks On A Three-Nation Visit To Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman, Bolstering...
article-image

The pact was approved by the Union Cabinet last week. "India and Oman are poised to sign the agreement soon," he told reporters here. The talks for the agreement, officially termed as CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement), formally began in November 2023. The negotiations concluded this year.

Oman is the third-largest export destination for India among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. India already has a similar agreement with another GCC member, the UAE, which came into effect in May 2022.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Statue Of Liberty Replica At Havan Store In Southern Brazil Topples Due To Strong Winds; Video Viral
Statue Of Liberty Replica At Havan Store In Southern Brazil Topples Due To Strong Winds; Video Viral
Engineering Goods Exports Jump 23.7% In November Despite Tariff Headwinds: EEPC India
Engineering Goods Exports Jump 23.7% In November Despite Tariff Headwinds: EEPC India
Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Launches DeepTech Facility In Hyderabad, Unveils Six Indigenous UAV Systems
Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Launches DeepTech Facility In Hyderabad, Unveils Six Indigenous UAV Systems
 EXCLUSIVE: Divyenndu On Why People Think He Has Attitude, His Role In Saali Mohabbat, And What Got Him Through His Struggle
 EXCLUSIVE: Divyenndu On Why People Think He Has Attitude, His Role In Saali Mohabbat, And What Got Him Through His Struggle

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Engineering Goods Exports Jump 23.7% In November Despite Tariff Headwinds: EEPC India

Engineering Goods Exports Jump 23.7% In November Despite Tariff Headwinds: EEPC India

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Launches DeepTech Facility In Hyderabad, Unveils Six Indigenous UAV Systems

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Launches DeepTech Facility In Hyderabad, Unveils Six Indigenous UAV Systems

1.22 Lakh Central Government Employees Elect Unified Pension Scheme, One-Time Switch Back To NPS...

1.22 Lakh Central Government Employees Elect Unified Pension Scheme, One-Time Switch Back To NPS...

Lionel Messi Completely Ignores Ashneer Grover Waiting In Queue To Meet Him During GOAT India Tour |...

Lionel Messi Completely Ignores Ashneer Grover Waiting In Queue To Meet Him During GOAT India Tour |...

Renny Strips Files IPO Papers With SEBI; Targets ₹300 Crore Via Fresh Issue

Renny Strips Files IPO Papers With SEBI; Targets ₹300 Crore Via Fresh Issue