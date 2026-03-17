India Nippon Electricals Reports ₹8,448 Million FY25 Revenue With 11.27% EBITDA Margin Growth

India Nippon Electricals Limited reported revenue of Rs 8,448 million for FY25, alongside an EBITDA margin of 11.27 percent and profit after tax of Rupees 823 million. |

Chennai: India Nippon Electricals is strengthening its position in the auto components space, riding the growth in ignition systems while expanding into electric vehicle technologies and global markets.

The company reported revenue of Rs 8,448 million in FY25, up from Rs 7,241 million in FY24, as shown in the financial chart on page 30. EBITDA rose to Rs 952 million, improving margins to 11.27 percent, while profit after tax increased to Rs 823 million, indicating consistent profitability improvement.

India Nippon continues to hold a leadership position in electronic ignition systems, particularly for two-wheelers, which contribute 91 percent of revenue, as highlighted on page 6. The company has maintained its number one position in ignition systems while expanding its presence across both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle segments.

The company is broadening its offerings beyond ignition systems into controllers, sensors, and EV-related technologies. As detailed on page 15, it is developing products such as motor controllers, DC-DC converters, and sensors, while strengthening its R&D capabilities through a dedicated technology center focused on future mobility solutions.

India Nippon is focusing on expanding exports, aftermarket sales, and new technology partnerships. Export presence now spans multiple regions, including the US, Europe, and Asia, while aftermarket sales contribute around 12 percent of total revenue, with plans to increase further, as shown on page 21. The company’s strategy reflects a transition from traditional automotive components toward advanced electronics and EV technologies, positioning it for long-term growth amid industry shifts.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s investor presentation document and does not include external verification or additional sources.