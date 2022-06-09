India is among top countries where B2B marketers have highest creative confidence: LinkedIn

A majority (92 percent) say that B2B brands are now producing creative campaigns that rival consumer brands. / Representational image |

LinkedIn, professional network and B2B advertising platform, has today launched new research which shows that the majority (94 percent) of B2B marketing leaders in India say that B2B “creative confidence” is growing.

Marketers who believe B2B companies have become more confident with producing creative campaigns recognise that they are proven to drive revenue growth (33 percent), and memorability amongst customers (31 percent), which is spurring them to reach new creative heights.

The study of more than 1,600 B2B marketing leaders globally, including 100 in India, conducted ahead of the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, finds that India is among the top countries where B2B marketers have the highest creative confidence. With more than 4 in 5 (85 percent) B2B marketers agreeing that B2B purchasing decisions are just as emotionally driven as B2C, nearly half (46 percent) are increasingly harnessing storytelling, emotion and humor to help make their creative campaigns stick. The majority (92 percent) say that B2B brands are now producing creative campaigns that rival consumer brands.

Large majority of B2B marketing leaders in India swear by brand building

B2B brands have traditionally prioritized performance marketing to boost short-term sales, but an industry-wide shift looks like it’s underway.

Nearly every (99 percent) B2B marketer surveyed in India recognises that brand building is just as important to driving long-term revenue growth in B2B as it is in consumer marketing. 9 in 10 (89 percent) B2B marketers now say they are planning to create campaigns that improve short-term performance marketing and long-term brand marketing results in the same period.

Corroborating these findings, a report from the B2B Institute, LinkedIn’s marketing think tank, and the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute at the University of South Australia, finds that 95 percent of B2B buyers are not in the market to buy, making it imperative that B2B brands create a memory link in buyers’ minds so that they are top of mind when the buyer is ready to make a purchase.

Finding creative talent is an uphill battle for 66% of B2B marketing leaders

Over three quarters (77 percent) of B2B marketing leaders believe B2B marketing is more challenging than B2C. But despite the professional opportunity, 92 percent are concerned that the best talent in the industry is drawn to working in consumer marketing over B2B marketing. This comes as two thirds (66 percent) admit they are finding it challenging to recruit creative talent currently.

B2B marketing leaders in India say innovation, data analytics, and teamwork are the top skills needed for B2B creativity today. More than half (55 percent) say fostering a strong creative output is largely reliant on diversity of experience within a team. And when it comes to agency partners specifically, diversity of skills (46 percent) and experience (46 percent) are deemed equally as important to fostering creative output.

Sachn Sharma, Director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, said, “Despite the current economic climate, India’s B2B marketers are exploring bolder, more inventive ways to ensure their brands stay top-of-mind for their customers. It’s refreshing to see creative confidence growing as companies move beyond traditional practices to create new advertising playbooks that are more dynamic and less templatized. This growth in B2B creativity comes at a time when nearly half of India’s B2B marketers admit that branding is even more important in B2B than in B2C today. By building strong brands and harnessing the engaged professional community on LinkedIn, B2B companies are generating long-term ROI for their campaigns and transforming the B2B space as we know it.”

Helping B2B brands execute creative campaigns with ease

To help B2B brands unleash their most creative work and execute campaigns with ease, LinkedIn has announced:

New LinkedIn Creativity playbook - LinkedIn’s new creativity playbook that empowers brand marketers and creative agencies to build campaigns on LinkedIn, taking a unique perspective on our product suite, data and insights and exploring what creative best practice looks like on the platform.

New features for Pages - More than 58 million organisations have a Page on LinkedIn to help them foster their communities. LinkedIn is launching new tools to help brands spark conversations, engage with their communities and drive discoverability, including @mentions and # hashtags in Articles and Newsletters, in addition to the ability to respond to any post in the feed as their Page.

LinkedIn Business Manager - LinkedIn Business Manager will launch in the coming weeks, offering marketers a new, centralised platform that will simplify the way they manage people, accounts, Pages, and the businesses they work with to make marketing at scale even easier on LinkedIn and across the company’s network of publishers.

Marketing Labs certification - LinkedIn is introducing a new free certification on LinkedIn Content and Creative Design as part of Linkedin Marketing Labs to help marketers upskill and demonstrate their expertise in creating and maintaining paid and organic content, including managing an active LinkedIn Page and designing a visually compelling creative.