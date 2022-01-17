India, IRENA strengthen collaboration in renewable energy

India has signed a strategic partnership agreement with International Renewable Energy Agency(IRENA) to strengthen its collaboration with the energy body in the field of renewable energy.

"India is a renewable energy powerhouse and a country whose energy transition actions speak louder than their words," said IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera.

The agreement was signed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary, Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi and IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera during the 12th IRENA Assembly.

This partnership represents a new chapter in an already strong relationship as the country looks to advance its transition and capitalise on emerging new technologies, stated Francesco La Camera.

