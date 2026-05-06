India Inc Plans To Invest Over $20 Billion In US: Sergio Gor

Indian companies are expected to invest about $20.5 billion in the United States, further strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

The United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said this investment will help create jobs and boost economic activity in the US, while also benefiting Indian businesses expanding globally.

Speaking about the growing partnership, he said the relationship between India and the US is now delivering real results.

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“Under President Trump’s leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced $1.1 billion in investments just today! These partnerships are creating REAL American jobs and building STRONGER supply chains. Proof that when the world's largest democracies do business together, everyone wins,” he said.

The investments are expected to go into key sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and energy. This reflects the increasing role of Indian companies in the US economy.

According to the envoy, this economic engagement is not one-sided. It benefits both countries by creating opportunities, improving supply chains, and supporting growth.

He also highlighted that these investments are leading to job creation in the US, showing the practical impact of the partnership.

“(This is) creating real American jobs,” he said.

The announcement comes at a time when India-US economic ties are expanding rapidly, with both countries focusing on increasing trade, investment, and cooperation in critical sectors.

Indian companies have been steadily increasing their presence in the US, investing in businesses, research, and infrastructure. This trend is expected to continue as companies look to expand internationally.

At the same time, the US is also encouraging more Indian investments as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

Overall, the development highlights a deepening partnership where both countries are working closely to drive economic growth, innovation, and job creation.