India Inc loosens purse strings for sales, IT functions: Report

With technology and sales becoming critical functions for business continuity and recovery, the salaries that these professionals command have increased significantly with a median increment of 7.12 per cent; while for super-specialised jobs, it was over 11 per cent, according to a report.

According to the latest 'TeamLease Jobs and Salaries Primer Report 2021', while the median salary increment was 7.12 per cent, the average growth of salary for talent in IT and sales functions have been 8.55 per cent and 9.82 per cent, respectively.

As per the report, the positivity is not restricted to sales and IT functions alone, but also to super-specialised jobs that are being rewarded handsomely. Super-specialised jobs have commanded a salary increment of over 11 per cent.

The 'Jobs and Salaries Primer' is an annual report from TeamLease Services Ltd that analyses the hiring and salary trends across industries. The latest edition has taken into consideration the salary payouts of over 2,63,000 candidates across 17 sectors and nine cities.

However, a significant number of profiles across sectors are still under the scrutiny for increments and fall in de-growth or stagnant (0-3 per cent) category.