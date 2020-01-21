India in difficult times: NIPFP prof

New Delhi: India is passing through difficult times and will continue to have low GDP growth, a professor with National Institute of Public Finance & Policy (NIPFP) said.

There is "no quick solution" and if the civil society and the political class "politely" argue with each other, then a solution will be found, he said.

"We are in difficult times and there is no quick solution to this. India will continue to have a period of low GDP growth", Ajay Shah of NIPFP, an autonomous research centre under the finance ministry, said here.

"What is going on in India is political churning. Rights and power of citizens have a great impact on the economy", he said.

Shah, who was also previously with the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), said "If we the civil public and the political class politely argue with each other, then there will be solution". Describing the period between 1991 to 2011 as the "golden age" of India's history, Shah said that the growth the country experienced then lifted 35 crore people out of poverty.