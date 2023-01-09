India holds the potential to build 100 Adani groups: Gautam Adani | Image: File

Banaskantha: "Adani Group is just one manifestation of India's entrepreneurial success story", said the billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani on Sunday at an event marking 75 years of Palanpur’s Vidya Mandir Trust in Gujarat’s Banaskantha.

"I firmly believe that India holds the potential to build 100 Adani groups, and there could be no better place than India to be an entrepreneur today," added the Chairman of Adani Group.

"A democracy whose time has come cannot be stopped, and India’s time has arrived. Our country is, and will increasingly be, a land full of incredible opportunities," he said.

The phenomenal journey

He recounted his phenomenal journey that made his group the world’s largest solar power company, largest airport and seaport operator in India, nation’s largest integrated energy player, country’s second largest cement manufacturer and a conglomerate with market capitalisation of over $225 billion.

Being a first-generation entrepreneur, Adani said people like him have the unique advantage of having nothing to lose. “This belief is our strength. In my own mind, this was liberating. I had no legacy to follow, but I had the opportunity to create a legacy.”