India Has Enough Fertiliser Stocks For Now, Prolonged West Asia Conflict Could Affect Supply In Future

India currently has enough fertiliser stocks, but officials warn that a prolonged West Asia conflict could disrupt raw material imports and affect supply in the future. | Representative Image

Kochi (Kerala): India currently has sufficient fertiliser stocks, but a prolonged conflict in West Asia could create supply problems in the coming months, according to officials from Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited.

The Kochi-based public sector company is the largest fertiliser supplier in South India and plays an important role in supporting farmers across several states.

FACT Managing Director S Sakthimani said there is no immediate shortage of fertilisers, and the country currently has enough supply of urea for the upcoming crop cycle.

Read Also Fertiliser Shock Could Have Far Reaching Impact Than Oil Crisis Due To War In Middle East

He explained that India is not currently in a major harvest season, and the next sowing period will begin after July.

Raw Materials Mostly Imported From West Asia

The company depends on several raw materials imported from countries in West Asia and the Middle East. These include rock phosphate and phosphoric acid, which are shipped through sea routes.

If the conflict in the region continues for a long period, it could disrupt shipping and supply chains. Analysts also warn that a prolonged crisis could affect the global economy.

However, Sakthimani said the situation is not alarming right now.

“We have sufficient urea available for the Kharif season. We hope the situation will be resolved within a month,” he said.

But he added that if the conflict continues for six months or longer, it could affect supplies during the next crop cycle.

Possible Impact On Rabi Season

India has two main agricultural seasons: Kharif and Rabi.

Kharif crops are sown during the monsoon months of June and July, while Rabi crops are planted in October and November.

Officials say fertiliser supplies for the Kharif season are secure, but problems could arise for the Rabi season if global tensions continue.

Government And Companies Building Stocks

Another FACT official said the company currently has about 1.4 lakh metric tons of fertiliser stock.

FACT also has enough raw materials to produce around 1.5 lakh metric tons of fertilisers between March and April 2026.

The company plans to produce about 5.5 lakh metric tons of fertilisers for the Kharif season by September 2026, along with 1 lakh metric tons through imports.

Officials added that with government support and proper planning, the fertiliser sector is working to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers.

They stressed that the current situation is temporary and there is no need for panic.