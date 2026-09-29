India Explores China Airspace Route Over Xinjiang Amid Pakistan Airspace Restrictions

India is exploring alternative international flight routes, including the possibility of using Chinese airspace over Xinjiang, as it looks to reduce dependence on existing routes affected by regional restrictions, according to a report by NDTV Profit.

The Indian government is in discussions with China regarding access to Xinjiang airspace, while also examining a possible route through Bhutan. The Ministry of External Affairs is involved in talks with Chinese authorities as part of the discussions.

India-China talks on alternate air corridor

As per the report, discussions with China have been underway for more than a year and are focused on the feasibility of using Xinjiang airspace as an alternate aviation corridor.

The move comes amid the continued closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian aircraft. Pakistan has kept its airspace restrictions in place since April 2025, following heightened tensions between the two countries after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military confrontation.

With Pakistan’s airspace unavailable, airlines have had to rely on longer routes, increasing operational challenges and costs. This has prompted India to examine additional options to improve connectivity and reduce travel disruptions.

Restoration of India-China air connectivity

The discussions are taking place alongside gradual improvements in India-China aviation links. Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, China Southern Airlines announced the resumption of direct flights between Guangzhou and New Delhi from September 21 after a six-year suspension.

The airline said the move was part of efforts to rebuild direct air links between India and China, which were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and later border-related tensions.

Several airlines have restarted services between the two countries in 2026. Air India resumed flights between New Delhi and China in February, while Air China restarted its Beijing-New Delhi service in April. China Eastern restored flights between Kunming and Kolkata, while IndiGo expanded operations by launching daily flights between Kolkata and Shanghai and restarting services connecting Guangzhou and Delhi.

The renewed aviation cooperation comes amid broader diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Beijing. India’s efforts to secure alternative routes reflect the importance of maintaining stable air connectivity amid changing regional dynamics.