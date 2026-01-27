 India-EU Trade Deal Signed, Could European Cars Finally Get Cheaper For Indian Buyers?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia-EU Trade Deal Signed, Could European Cars Finally Get Cheaper For Indian Buyers?

India-EU Trade Deal Signed, Could European Cars Finally Get Cheaper For Indian Buyers?

The India-EU trade deal could make imported European cars cheaper by cutting high import duties. The biggest benefit will be for premium luxury cars, while mass-market models and electric vehicles will see little change in the near term.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Will European cars finally become cheaper in India? | File Image |

New Delhi: After nearly 20 years of negotiations, India and the European Union have finally sealed a free trade agreement (FTA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed the deal on Tuesday, sparking immediate interest among car buyers in India.

The biggest question many people are asking is simple: Will European cars finally become cheaper in India?

Read Also
'Have Created Free Trade Zone Of 2 Billion People': EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen After India-EU...
article-image

Why European cars are so expensive today?

Imported cars from Europe currently face some of the highest import duties in the world. Fully built cars, known as CBUs, attract taxes ranging from 70 percent to 110 percent. This is the main reason brands like BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo cost much more in India than in Europe.

FPJ Shorts
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals', Calls It 'Blueprint Of Prosperity'
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals', Calls It 'Blueprint Of Prosperity'
HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s Exports To Europe?
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s Exports To Europe?

The new trade deal aims to change this.

What the trade deal says about car duties?

Under the India-EU FTA, India is expected to cut import duties to around 40 percent for a limited number of European cars. This will apply mainly to cars with an import value of over USD 17,700, or about Rs 16.3 lakh, according to reports.

Read Also
India, EU Conclude Free Trade Agreement Talks, Pact Seen As 'Balanced & Forward-looking'; Deal To Be...
article-image

These are the cars that currently pay the highest duties. Over time, the duty may fall further, possibly reaching 10 percent, which is closer to global levels. However, this reduction will happen gradually, not immediately.

Even the first cut is significant. A sharp drop in duty means the tax portion of the car price comes down, making imported cars clearly cheaper.

Which cars will see the biggest benefit?

The biggest price impact will be seen in the premium and luxury segments. These cars are mostly imported as fully built units. Brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche, Volvo and Volkswagen stand to benefit the most.

Cars assembled in India using imported parts, called CKDs, already face lower duties. So the new tariff cuts will not change prices much for mass-market models.

Read Also
FII Confidence In India To Return Only With Stronger Q4 Earnings & US-India Trade Deal: Analysts
article-image

What about electric cars?

European electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to stay outside the duty cuts for at least five years. India wants to protect its local EV industry, so electric models from European brands will continue to remain expensive for now.

What to watch next?

The final impact will depend on how many cars qualify, annual import limits, and how quickly duties are reduced. Carmakers will also decide how much savings they pass on to buyers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s...
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s...
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
From Porsches to Pasta: Why Your Favourite European Imports are About To Get Much Cheaper
From Porsches to Pasta: Why Your Favourite European Imports are About To Get Much Cheaper
Emkay Global Net Profit Surges To ₹43 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 21% QoQ To ₹871 Crore
Emkay Global Net Profit Surges To ₹43 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 21% QoQ To ₹871 Crore