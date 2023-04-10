 India denies reports of halting trade talks with UK over Khalistani attack on High Commission in London
India had already registered its displeasure against the incident by summoning the UK's topmost diplomat in New Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
ANI

India's negotiations for a free trade agreement with the UK has dragged on for more than a year, with setbacks such as Home Secretary Suella Braverman calling Indians worst visa overstayers. The turmoil created in Punjab by Sikh extremist Amritpal Singh has also sent tremors globally, with his supporters vandalising India's high commission in the UK.

After India removed barricades from the British High Commission, reports of trade talks with the UK being halted have been denied by Foreign Ministry sources.

No impact of political tensions on trade

  • A British diplomat has also reportedly said that negotiations for the FTA are on schedule.

  • The claims that Indian authorities want an open condemnation of the Khalistani attack on its mission before discussing trade further have been dismissed as baseless.

  • The trouble started when extremists in the UK removed the national flag from India's High Commission in London while protesting against police action against Amritpal Singh and his supporters in Punjab.

India not happt but deal remains important

  • India had already registered its displeasure against the incident by summoning the UK's topmost diplomat in New Delhi.

  • The seventh round of the trade talks had been completed early in March, and the attack on the Indian mission came before the eighth round could start.

  • The free trade agreement, which includes the removal of tariffs on whisky and cars, will follow similar deals signed by India with the UAE and Australia among other countries.

