Pakistani-origin British minister says India-UK FTA negotiations in advanced stage

India's negotiations to sign a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom hit a roadblock, after Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman raked up the issue of immigration. Along with the death of its Queen, Britain has also faced political turmoil and an economic crisis with high cost of living, and the FTA covering products including whiskey and vehicles can boost its finances. Now Pakistani-origin Lord Tariq Ali, who is the UK's Foreign Office Minister for South Asia, has revealed that the discussion for the deal is in an advanced stage.

The sixth round of negotiations had been concluded a month back, and now Ali has asserted that the next phase will start soon. Reiterating the importance of UK's relationship with India for British foreign policy, Ali added that they'll be looking at lowering tariffs for medical devices to boost exports to India. He also said that both sides want a well thought out trade deal, instead of rushing to sign one.

As UK still faces inflation which is five times its targeted level, the minister went on to assert that a strong trade deal with India can help with job creation and support families across Britain, by adding billions of pounds to the economy.

