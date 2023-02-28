India creating modern digital infrastructure, ensuring benefits of digital revolution reach all: PM Modi | Image: ANI

India is creating a modern digital infrastructure, and ensuring that benefits of digital revolution reach everyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of Living Using Technology', Modi said technology is being used to make tax system faceless to address problems faced by taxpayers.

He added that the JAM (Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and Mobile number) trinity helped in providing benefits to the poor, saying that technology served as the foundation for "One Nation One Ration."

He said technologies like 5G and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are being discussed, and are poised to transform areas like medicine, education, agriculture, and many other sectors.

'The tech-enabled platform CoWIN played a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic. Today every citizen of India is clearly feeling this change that now it is so easy to communicate with the government', he said.

"New India is connecting and empowering its citizens with technology. The budget of our government has emphasised on increasing the ease of living, with the help of technology", Modi added.

The prime minister urged participants to list 10 issues that affect the average person and can be resolved with AI.

