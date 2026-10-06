'India Could Have First Made-In-India Civilian Aircraft Within 2 Years': Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says a joint venture could deliver India’s first domestically made civilian aircraft within two years | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 6, 2026: India could have its first indigenously made civilian aircraft within the next two years through a joint venture, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on October 6, signalling the country’s growing ambitions in aviation manufacturing.

Speaking at a symposium organised by the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) in New Delhi, Naidu said the aviation ecosystem was expanding rapidly. “Within two years, we will be able to have Made-in-India civilian aircraft” through a joint venture, he said, without disclosing specific details about the proposed project.

India Eyes Bigger Aviation Role

The plan, if realised within the stated timeline, would mark a significant step in India’s efforts to build a stronger domestic aviation manufacturing ecosystem. The country is already one of the world’s fastest-growing domestic civil aviation markets, providing a substantial base for expanding local manufacturing capabilities, PTI reports.

Naidu said Indian airlines have more than 1,600 aircraft on order, with the order book estimated to be worth around $100 billion. The country currently has 165 airports, while domestic airlines operate a combined fleet of around 850 aircraft.

More Than 100 New Airports Planned

The aviation network is also expected to expand substantially, with more than 100 new airports projected to come up over the next 10 years. The combination of a growing airline fleet and airport network highlights the scale of opportunity available to manufacturers and service providers in the sector.

Naidu said India could create “the best policy” to support the industry, while stressing that quality materials and skilled workers would be critical for high-end aviation manufacturing.

Boeing, Airbus Sourcing Set To Rise

Aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus currently source components and services worth around $4 billion from India. Naidu said this figure is expected to reach $10 billion by the end of the decade, indicating that India’s role in the global aerospace supply chain could expand significantly even as it pursues its own civilian aircraft ambitions.

The government will also explore the possibility of manufacturing jet engines in India, though Naidu acknowledged that developing such capabilities would be a time-consuming process.

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Sustainable Aviation Fuel In Focus

Sustainability is another area where India sees an opportunity. Naidu said the country has the potential to become an exporter of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

He also said the government would work towards having a carbon credit mechanism that could help industries as they pursue sustainability goals.

Naidu was participating in a session with Tata Steel Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer TV Narendran at the IFQM symposium.

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