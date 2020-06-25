India-China face-off: Delhi hotel body bans Chinese goods, says no Chinese guest will be given accommodation

In a bizarre move, the Delhi’s Hotel and Guest House Owners Association (DHURVA) announced that no Chinese guests would be given accommodation in hotels and guest houses in the national capital.

DHURVA, a group of budget hotels in the city, made the announcement after the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urged traders and service providers to boycott China.

In a letter to CAIT, DHURVA wrote, “We are pleased to inform you that are association has decided to wholeheartedly support the campaign of CAIT and as such we decided to boycott Chinese goods that are being used in our hotels and restaurants and henceforth, we will not be using any Chinese products in our establishments. It is also to inform you that we have also decided to not give any room to a Chinese national at a time China is repeatedly in attacking mode on our brave Indian forces.”