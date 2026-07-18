India Cements Reports ₹26.85 Crore Profit In Q1 FY27, Revenue Stable At ₹1,019.42 Crore

Mumbai: India Cements Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹26.85 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, ended 30 June 2026. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹132.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue From Operations

The cement manufacturer's consolidated revenue from operations remained nearly flat at ₹1,019.42 crore for the quarter. This is a slight decrease from ₹1,024.74 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Quarter-on-Quarter Performance

Compared to the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, the company's consolidated net profit declined by 54.87 per cent from ₹59.50 crore. Revenue from operations also fell by 17.03 per cent from ₹1,228.65 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total Expenses

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter stood at ₹961.79 crore. This is lower than ₹1,174.79 crore incurred in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and ₹1,042.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Exceptional Items Impact

Exceptional items for the current quarter included a profit of ₹29.98 crore on the sale of assets. This was offset by a provision of ₹55.26 crore for disputed liabilities from earlier years, resulting in a net exceptional expense of ₹25.28 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹0.87. This is an improvement compared to a basic loss per share of ₹4.29 in the year-ago quarter.

Commercial Paper Issuance

During the quarter, India Cements issued commercial paper worth ₹100 crore at a discount rate of 6.85 per cent per annum. These papers are due for redemption on 23 September 2026 and have a CARE A1+ credit rating.

Board Approval

The company's Board of Directors reviewed and approved the unaudited financial results on 18 July 2026. Vivek Agrawal, a Director, was authorised to sign the financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.