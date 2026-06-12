India Caps Diesel Sales At Retail Pumps, Commercial Buyers Restricted For 90 Days

New Fuel Sale Restrictions. | File Photo

New Delhi: India has restricted the sale of motor spirit and high-speed diesel to institutional and commercial customers at retail fuel outlets.

According to a government notification issued on Thursday, such customers have been directed to meet their fuel needs through their own consumer pumps instead of buying from regular petrol pumps.

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Restrictions For 90 Days

The restrictions will remain in force for an initial period of up to 90 days. However, the government may revoke the order earlier through a separate notification.

Retail outlet dealers have been told not to sell more than 200 litres of high-speed diesel to any single customer or vehicle in one day.

The notification also bars the resale of high-speed diesel purchased from retail outlets.

Why The Move Was Taken?

The step is aimed at preventing bulk diversion of fuel from retail outlets.

The government wants to ensure that fuel meant for individual consumers is not diverted to commercial or institutional users who are expected to buy fuel through dedicated channels.

OMC Stocks In Focus

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd may remain in focus after the development.