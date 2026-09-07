India Becomes Europe’s Top Diesel Supplier, Accounts For 60% Of August Shipments

India supplied nearly 60 percent of diesel shipped to Europe. |

Mumbai: India has emerged as a leading diesel supplier to Europe as Russian exports slowed and shipments from the United States weakened amid disruptions to global energy trade.

Vortexa data showed Indian refiners supplied nearly 60 percent of the diesel carried to Europe through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in August.

Around 2,00,000 barrels per day of diesel and gasoil moved through the major shipping route during the month. The volume neared last year’s level after flows almost stopped in March and April.

Impact of Middle East tensions

Tensions in the Middle East disrupted global oil and gas supplies and affected India. However, the impact was limited by government efforts to diversify import sources and increase domestic production.

India now plays a larger role in overseas fuel supplies, helped by surplus refining capacity and reduced availability from other exporters.

India’s refining strength

India is the world’s fourth-largest refiner, with an installed capacity of 258.1 million tonnes annually. This capacity exceeds domestic fuel demand and allows refiners to export volumes.

The country exported 61.5 million tonnes of petroleum products during 2025-26, making it one of the world’s largest exporters of refined petroleum products. These fuels are finding buyers across international markets, including Europe.

Russian, US supplies weaken

US diesel shipments to Europe through Bab el-Mandeb fell sharply in August 2026. Russian diesel exports, once a major source of European supply, also declined significantly.

During the first 25 days of August, Russia’s seaborne exports of diesel and gasoil averaged only 1,50,000 barrels per day, about 6,10,000 barrels per day lower than a year earlier.

Ukrainian drone attacks have repeatedly disrupted Russian refineries and export infrastructure. Around 32 attacks were reported during July and August alone.

Following an attack on the 2,60,000-barrel-per-day Perm refinery, only about 28 percent of its capacity remained operational. Export terminals were also affected, further restricting Russian fuel shipments and creating opportunities for Indian refiners in Europe.