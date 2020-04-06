India bans export of hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, is being used to treat healthcare workers handling coronavirus cases. The government had on Mar 25 banned the export of hydroxychloroquine and its formulations, but had allowed shipments from units in special economic zones, export-oriented units and those made to fulfil obligation under advance licensing. The export of hydroxychloroquine and its formulations will remain prohibited, without any exception, the Director General of Foreign Trade said on Saturday in an amendment to its earlier notification.