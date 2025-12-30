 India-Australia Pact Ignites Export Boom, 100% Duty-Free Access Unleashes Opportunities For Labour-Intensive Sectors
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced that from January 1, 2026, 100% of Australian tariff lines will be duty-free for Indian exports. India's exports to Australia grew 8% in 2024-25, boosted by sectors like chemicals, textiles, pharma, and gems. The interim trade pact, effective since December 2022, has driven sustained growth for MSMEs, farmers, and labour-intensive sectors.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:14 AM IST
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that from January 1 next year, 100 per cent Australian product categories will be duty-free for Indian exports.

He also said India's exports to Australia rose 8 per cent in 2024-25 with major gains witnessed across chemicals, textiles, plastics, pharma, petroleum products, and gems and jewellery sectors. "From January 1, 2026, 100 per cent Australian tariff lines will be zero-duty for Indian exports, unlocking fresh opportunities for labour-intensive sectors, " he said.

Exports are registering healthy growth as India's labour intensive sectors are enjoying duty concessions under an interim trade pact between the two countries, which was implemented on December 29, 2022. "Over the past three years, the Agreement has delivered sustained export growth, deeper market access, and stronger supply-chain resilience, benefiting Indian exporters, MSMEs, farmers, and workers alike," he said in a social media post.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

