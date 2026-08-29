India, Argentina Strengthen Trade Partnership, Eye Lithium And Pharma Opportunities

India, Argentina Strengthen Trade Partnership |

New Delhi: India and Argentina are looking to deepen their economic partnership, with lithium mining, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and emerging technologies emerging as key areas for future cooperation.

The Fourth India–Argentina Joint Trade Committee meeting in Buenos Aires reviewed progress on the roadmap agreed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2025 visit.

India Expands Lithium Push

Mining and critical minerals featured prominently in the discussions. India’s KABIL has made progress in its lithium project in Argentina’s Catamarca province, completing Phase II drilling.

It is the first lithium mining initiative undertaken by an Indian company in Argentina. Both countries are also exploring opportunities in Salta and Jujuy, potentially strengthening India’s access to the critical mineral used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage.

Easier Entry For Indian Medicines

Indian pharmaceutical companies could also gain improved access to Argentina.

Argentina has committed to work towards upgrading India from Annex II to Annex I under its pharmaceutical regulatory framework, which could reduce entry barriers for Indian medicines.

The two countries also agreed to build on cooperation between Argentina’s ANMAT and India’s CDSCO, alongside joint initiatives involving Ayurveda and Yoga.

Bilateral Trade Crosses $6.5 Billion

Trade between India and Argentina crossed $6.5 billion in 2025, recording annual growth of more than 17 per cent. India is now Argentina’s fifth-largest trading partner.

Progress was also reported on market access for Indian agricultural products.

Technical discussions covering sanitary and phytosanitary requirements have advanced for onions, dairy products, grapes, potatoes, bananas and pulses, potentially opening fresh opportunities for Indian farmers and exporters.

Both sides also identified aviation, space technology, telecommunications and digital services as promising areas for cooperation, particularly across 5G, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.