Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan sale offers: Here's where you can avail discounts of up to 80%

Independence Day is fast approaching, and popular e-commerce websites are ready with special offers. Even Raksha Bandhan is on the same day, this is the ideal time to make your sibling feel the 'love and care' with a token of endearment. So get ready for some freedom shopping. Many popular websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Bazaar, Pepperfry, Paytm and others are dishing out Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan sale. These websites are offering discounts of up to 80% on products.

Here are some of the interesting offers to check out:

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019:

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 starts from August 8 to August 11th. Amazon Prime users will be able to take advantage of the sale from August 7 at 12 pm. Amazon offers up to 40 per cent discount on mobile phones and accessories. Electronic items will see a 50 per cent off while large appliances and TVs will see prices as less and 60 per cent.

As part of the sale, the e-commerce giant offers exciting deals and discounts on several product categories. During the Freedom sale, Amazon will offer a massive discount on smartphones from various brands including Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, among others. There's going to be up to 40 percent off on mobile and accessories Phones like Samsung Galaxy M40 and Oppo K3 will see a price cut, and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be listed with an extra exchange discount. There will also be offers like debit card EMI, no-cost EMI, Bajaj Finserv EMI options on listed products.

Amazon, in a statement, said that customers would be able to purchase over 17 crore products with deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials and more. Offers will be available on brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, OPPO, Xiaomi, HP, UCB, Levis, Allen Solly, Hush Puppies, Puma, Nike, Vero Moda, Only, Flying Machine, BIBA, Aurelia, W, Lavie, Caprese, JBL, Bose, Sony, LG, BPL, TCL, Bosch, Whirlpool, among others. Amazon is also offering Rs 5,000 off on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick and Kindle e-readers.​ The ‘Notify Me' button for the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 has been spotted on the app, and a dedicated page has listed all the blockbuster deals as well.

Flipkart National Shopping Days:

Flipkart has announced National Shopping Days and has revealed some deals or offers that will be available during the sale. The Flipkart National Shopping Days sale will kick off on August 8 and will continue until August 10. For the sale Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank. Under the ICICI offer, consumers shopping with ICICI debit or credit card will get 10 per cent instant discount on top of the offer price.

Flipkart offers 'Rush hour deals" at midnight August 10th between 12AM -2AM, Hourly Deals and Freedom Countdown with 31 minutes of price drop between 7.47PM-8.18PM.

During the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale the e-commerce giant is providing discount offer on products across various categories including Android phones and iPhones and also smart TVs. Ahead of the sale Flipkart has revealed some deals that will be available during the National Shopping Days sale.

Big Bazaar Independence Day Sale 2019:

Big Bazaar is here six with some MahaBachat from 10th to 15th August. Future Group’s Big Bazaar which made its Maha Bachat sale famous during Independence Day will be back with the same, where it offers over 60% discount on everyday essentials.

Paytm Mall Freedom Cashback Sale:

Buy wide products from Paytm Mall category and get an additional 10% cashback upto 1250 using ICICI Bank Credit Cards during Independence Day sale(8-15th Aug). The Paytm Mall Freedom Cashback Sale is now Live and will run through till August 15. For this sale Paytm has tied up with more than 1,000 leading brands to “promote” the Freedom Cashback Sale, wherein it has made an investment of Rs 100 crores in the promotional activities.

The other offers under the Freedom Sale cover up to Rs 20,000 in cashback on electronics including laptops, up to Rs 10,000 cashback on smartphones, No Cost EMI purchase mode for smartphones, up to 60 per cent cashback on groceries, and about 40 per cent cashback on fashion apparel. The sale will be conducted under different themes -- Midnight super offers, flash sale, bazaar, Rs 99 store and Re 1 deals.

Pepperfry Big Freedom Sale 2019:

Pepperfry Big Freedom Sale offers some super discounts on furniture, lamps, dining, carpets, cookware, Housekeeping, laundry and more. Get the hottest deals with Pepperfry Independence Day offers. Expect discounts up to 50%. So don't stress over budget and get busy decorating your house for this Independence Day.