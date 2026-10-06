Indegene Digital Summit 2026 Hosts 120+ Pharma Leaders, 19 Speakers, Showcases AI leadership

Indegene Digital Summit 2026 |

Mumbai: Indegene Limited hosted its Digital Summit 2026 at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, attracting over 120 senior pharma leaders and 19 speakers. The summit focused on artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and enterprise transformation within the life sciences sector.

Summit Highlights

The 2026 summit featured 4 keynotes and 8 panel discussions, with 410 minutes of sessions. It saw a 40% increase in pharma participation compared to the 2025 event, with over 120 attendees, 50% of whom were decision makers and sponsors, and 70% were Director+ level.

Keynote Speakers

Speakers included David Shulkin, Ninth Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; Amol Punjabi, Chief Product Officer at OpenEvidence; Agam Upadhyay, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Vertex; and Corinne Le Goff, Chief Commercial Officer at Viatris. Tarun Mathur, Indegene's Chief Technology Officer, and Saket Malhotra, Global Head of Commercial Digital at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., also delivered keynote addresses.

AI Experience Zone

The summit featured an Indegene AI Experience Zone, shifting from isolated capability kiosks to an integrated end-to-end experience. This zone demonstrated a connected client journey across strategy, content, and engagement, including a holographic AI avatar.

Vital Awards

Indegene presented 6 Vital Awards, recognising leaders driving measurable impact across healthcare. These awards highlighted the company's role in celebrating industry leadership and fostering peer-to-peer exchange.

Strategic Focus

The summit underscored Indegene's growing influence as a strategic partner, AI innovator, and industry convenor. It also provided evidence of the company's investments in AI, platforms, domain expertise, and ecosystem leadership, strengthening its position in life sciences.

Industry Insights

Key takeaways from the summit included the importance of reimagined operating models for AI success, a shift towards AI-mediated discovery in customer engagement, and the critical role of governance and workflow redesign for enterprise AI scale. Agile organisations that combine human expertise, AI intelligence, and continuous learning are expected to outperform.

Location Significance

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia reinforced the summit's focus on leadership, transformation, and the future of life sciences. This venue helped strengthen executive engagement across the U.S. life sciences ecosystem, offering a premium executive experience including the 'Freedom Rising Show' and other interactive zones.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.