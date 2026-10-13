InCred Capital CEO Abhinav Khanna Leads Expansion Push, Targets Multi-Fold Growth In Institutional Equities Market Share

InCred Capital targets multi-fold market share growth in institutional equities over five years. |

Mumbai: InCred Capital is strengthening its institutional equities business through senior leadership appointments, technology investments and international expansion, aiming to increase its market share multi-fold over the next five years.

The company plans to expand its presence across cash equities, derivatives and asset services while strengthening relationships with domestic and global institutional investors.

Abhinav Khanna Takes Charge

Abhinav Khanna has joined as Chief Executive Officer – Capital Markets, following the announcement of his appointment earlier this year.

Khanna brings over 25 years of experience across India, the UK and the Middle East. He previously served as Managing Director and Chief Business Officer – Global at ValueQuest Investment Advisors.

Before that, he spent more than a decade at Citigroup Global Markets, where he became Managing Director and Head of Equities – India.

Senior Leadership Strengthened

InCred Capital has appointed Abhimanyu Kalra as Managing Director and Co-Head of Equities.

Kalra has over 23 years of equity market experience, including 18 years at Nomura, where he developed relationships with domestic and international asset managers.

The company has also launched its US business under Arunava Das, CEO – USA. Das previously headed JM Financial's North America operations and held senior positions at JPMorgan Chase and Edelweiss Capital.

Technology Investment And Global Expansion

InCred Capital is investing in order management systems, research distribution, institutional sales, trading infrastructure, block execution and algorithmic trading.

Its institutional clients include mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, foreign portfolio investors, global investors and hedge funds.

The expansion is intended to strengthen execution capabilities and improve services for institutional clients.

Long-Term Growth Ambitions

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO of InCred, said India's expanding capital markets and growing domestic institutional investments present significant opportunities.

He emphasised the group's commitment to building a leading institutional equities franchise.

Khanna said the immediate focus would be on differentiated research, improved execution, client service and deeper institutional relationships across Indian and overseas markets.