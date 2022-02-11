InCred AMC launches Emerging Business Fund

The fund management arm of the InCred Group announced the launch of Emerging Business Fund a Close-ended Category III Alternative Investment Fund that aims to invest in the stocks of India’s growing businesses to deliver superior returns, it said in a statement.

The investment is based on the theme, ‘Capex to drive the next decade’. Fund’s focus is on factors making current environment most favorable for investors such as Export Demand (China + 1 benefits), Deleveraged Balance sheet, Government Incentive (Production-Linked Incentive), Very Low Interest Rates, and Continuous Domestic Demand.

As per World Bank & IMF data India has crossed $2000 per capita income mark and is expected to reach $3000 mark by FY25E and $4700 by FY30E, over 500mn people crossing the $2000 per capita income mark would drive discretionary consumption, this spending likely to see impact in healthcare, mobility, Consumer durables, communication, entertainment, recreation, and travel etc. Merchandise exports touched almost 335 billion in April-January 2022, a 27.0 percent increase over same period in 2019.

The fund would be managed by Mrinal Singh, CEO & CIO- InCred AMC who has almost two decades of rich experience in Investment Management and Equity Research.

The Fund aims to primarily invest in midcap and small cap stocks that can benefit from strong growth in earnings and re-rating of businesses.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:35 PM IST