Income tax raid underway across 50 properties of G-Square properties: Reports

The Income Tax department on Monday launched searches across 50 premises of a well-known Tamil Nadu-based real estate firm, official sources told PTI.

Searches were being held in different locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, reported PTI claiming sources. Income Tax sleuths are also conducting raids and searches in the premises of Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan's auditors residence as well.

The real estate firm allegedly has close relation to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family members. The private firm is considered to be very close to DMK. The shareholder of the firm Karthik is the son of Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan whose house has been raided by Income tax.

DMK files

The Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai had a few days back released the 'DMK files', in which he has alleged that Stalin's son and current Minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, and his son-in-law Sabareesan had generated income much above their known sources of income.

There were allegations that G-Square had received unhindered support when Stalin was Deputy Chief Minister in his father Karunanidhi's Cabinet. Annamalai has claimed that his allegations of money swindling was not only of the present DMK government but also during the period of M. Karunanidhi.

Amid reports that a DMK MLA from the city was also being raided by the tax officials, his supporters staged a protest against the agency's action.

With inputs from Agencies