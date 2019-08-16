Income Tax Department to use data analysis, risk profiling

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department will use data mining and risk profiling rather than intrusive methods for tax collection, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Wednesday while exuding confidence of achieving the direct tax mop-up target for the current fiscal. In the 2019-20 Budget, the government has set a direct tax collection target of Rs 13.35 lakh crore, which includes Rs 7.66 lakh crore being collected as corporate taxes and Rs 5.69 lakh crore as income tax.

As per the revised estimates for 2018-19, the government collected Rs 12 lakh crore from direct taxes, of which Rs 6.71 lakh crore was from corporate taxes and Rs 5.29 lakh crore from income tax. "The direct tax collection has been growing on an average double digit in last 5-6 years which is commendable. I am confident the department will achieve the budget target set for this fiscal.