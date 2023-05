Income Tax department notifies scheme for online filing and processing of appeals

Income tax raid underway across 50 properties of G-Square properties: Reports | File

The Income Tax department has notified the e-appeals scheme, which will ensure electronic filing and processing of appeals.

Under the ‘e-Appeals Scheme, 2023’, the Joint Commissioner (Appeals) shall dispose of the appeals filed before it or allocated or transferred to it.

The scheme also provides for personal hearings through video conferencing in appeal cases, where the assessee has filed an appeal against the assessment order of taxmen.

Read Also GAIL signs advance pricing agreement with the CBDT

Nangia Andersen India Partner Neeraj Agarwala said the implementation of e-appeals is a progressive step towards a more efficient, accessible and accountable tax system.

“By taking the necessary precautions, such as meticulous preparation and providing comprehensive supporting documentation to substantiate their claims, taxpayers can look forward to speedy disposals. However, a lot will depend on the implementation of the procedures and providing adequate time for response to the taxpayers,” Agarwala added.