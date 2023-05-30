 Income Tax department notifies scheme for online filing and processing of appeals
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIncome Tax department notifies scheme for online filing and processing of appeals

Income Tax department notifies scheme for online filing and processing of appeals

The implementation of e-appeals is a step towards a more efficient, accessible and accountable tax system.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Income tax raid underway across 50 properties of G-Square properties: Reports | File

The Income Tax department has notified the e-appeals scheme, which will ensure electronic filing and processing of appeals.

Under the ‘e-Appeals Scheme, 2023’, the Joint Commissioner (Appeals) shall dispose of the appeals filed before it or allocated or transferred to it.

The scheme also provides for personal hearings through video conferencing in appeal cases, where the assessee has filed an appeal against the assessment order of taxmen.

Read Also
GAIL signs advance pricing agreement with the CBDT
article-image

Nangia Andersen India Partner Neeraj Agarwala said the implementation of e-appeals is a progressive step towards a more efficient, accessible and accountable tax system.

“By taking the necessary precautions, such as meticulous preparation and providing comprehensive supporting documentation to substantiate their claims, taxpayers can look forward to speedy disposals. However, a lot will depend on the implementation of the procedures and providing adequate time for response to the taxpayers,” Agarwala added. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FDI inflow into India hit by high interest and geopolitical tensions

FDI inflow into India hit by high interest and geopolitical tensions

Income Tax department notifies scheme for online filing and processing of appeals

Income Tax department notifies scheme for online filing and processing of appeals

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Adani Ports clocks Rs 191.85 cr profit, Patanjali Foods' net profit rises to...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Adani Ports clocks Rs 191.85 cr profit, Patanjali Foods' net profit rises to...

As another markdown hits Byju's valuation, a look at startups on the same boat

As another markdown hits Byju's valuation, a look at startups on the same boat

Investor BlackRock slashes Byju's fair value by 62% to $8.4 billion

Investor BlackRock slashes Byju's fair value by 62% to $8.4 billion