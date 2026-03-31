Income Tax Department Notifies All 7 ITR Forms For AY 2026-27 Filing Process | Representational Image

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has notified all income tax return forms for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27.

While ITR forms 1-4, filed by small and medium taxpayers, were notified on March 30, ITR forms 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, as well as ITR-U (for filing updated returns), were notified on Tuesday.

With the ITR (income tax return) notification, individuals, businesses and other entities can start filing I-T returns for the income earned in the financial year 2025-26.

The last date for filing ITR for individuals and those who do not have to get their accounts audited is July 31.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest) and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 a year.

Sugam can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)) having total annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and income from business and profession.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs who do not have income from profits and gains in business or profession, but have income from capital gains.

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ITR-3 is for individuals and HUFs earning income from a proprietary business or profession.

ITR-5 is filed by firms and limited liability partnership and cooperative societies

ITR-6 is filed by companies registered under Companies Act.

ITR-7 is filed by trusts and charitable institutions.

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