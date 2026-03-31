Nifty 50 Falls 3.6%, Midcaps Gain 6.8% — FIIs Sell Heavy, DIIs Cushion FY26 Markets

Indian markets ended FY26 with mixed trends. |

Mumbai: India’s stock markets closed FY2025–26 on a mixed note, with a clear gap between large-cap weakness and midcap strength. While benchmark indices remained under pressure, broader markets showed resilience, supported by domestic investors.

The Nifty 50 declined around 3.6 percent, ending near 22,331, compared to about 23,165 a year ago. The fall reflects pressure on large-cap stocks amid global uncertainty and sustained foreign selling.

Banking Stocks Show Stability Amid Pressure

The Bank Nifty index slipped about 1.08 percent, closing near 50,275. Despite the decline, banking stocks performed relatively better than the broader market.

The sector remained supported by steady credit growth and stable asset quality, but faced pressure from liquidity concerns and cautious global sentiment.

Midcaps Shine With Strong Gains

The Nifty Midcap Select index stood out, rising nearly 6.8 percent during the year. It moved from around 11,383 to 12,158, reflecting strong investor interest in mid-sized companies.

This performance indicates a clear shift in market preference, with investors seeking higher growth opportunities beyond large-cap stocks.

FII Selling Weighs On Markets

A major factor behind the weakness in benchmark indices was persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). Global uncertainties, rising bond yields, and geopolitical risks led FIIs to reduce exposure to Indian equities.

This outflow created pressure on large-cap stocks, which are typically more sensitive to foreign investment trends.

DII Buying Provides Strong Support

On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) played a crucial role in stabilising markets. Continuous buying by mutual funds, insurance companies, and retail-driven flows helped absorb FII selling.

This strong domestic participation prevented deeper market corrections and supported midcap and broader market segments.

Volatility Driven By Global Factors

Markets remained volatile throughout FY26, with sharp daily swings. Factors such as crude oil price movements, geopolitical tensions, and foreign capital flows influenced investor sentiment.

Large-cap stocks, especially those with global exposure, were more affected by these developments.

Shift Towards Domestic-Led Growth Theme

A key trend during the year was the growing importance of domestic flows. The strength of DIIs and retail investors indicates a structural shift in Indian markets.

Investors increasingly focused on companies benefiting from domestic demand, which supported midcap performance.

Domestic Strength To Remain Key

Going forward, markets may continue to see volatility due to global uncertainties. However, strong domestic inflows and improving fundamentals could provide stability.

The divergence seen in FY26 suggests that selective investing, especially in fundamentally strong companies, will remain the preferred strategy.