Income Tax Calculator: New & old regime income tax slabs for AY 2021-22

An income tax calculator is a digital tool you can use to calculate your tax payment for the relevant financial year. It factors in variables like your total income, age, deductions, and home loan payments, and assess your tax liability instantly. It is a powerful tool because tax calculations can be complex as there are many tax laws involved. Simply arriving at your taxable income can be challenging. Nevertheless, an income tax calculator generates error-free results in moments. To know how it works, learn about how income tax is calculated in India.

How is income tax calculated in India?

Income tax is calculated based on 2 major factors: your taxable income and the tax slab applicable. However, since Union Budget 2019-20 another factor to consider is the tax regime you choose. Your taxable income and tax slabs are subject to change based on which regime you pick.

Old regime

Under the old tax regime, you arrive at your taxable income by adding together your income salary, capital gains, house property, business/ profession, and other sources and subtracting deductions like Section 80C and 80D and exemptions like HRA and LTA. When you use an income tax calculator all of this is done behind the scenes.Next, your taxable income is taxed at the old tax slab rates. Depending on your age and taxable income, the relevant tax slab rate will apply.

New regime

Under the new tax regime, you forego most exemptions and deductions. In which case, you simply must add your income from salary, capital gains, house property, business/ profession, and other sources to obtain your taxable income. This is then taxed as per the applicable tax slab rate. The new tax slab rates are concessional, that is, they are often lower across various income categories.

What are the income tax slabs?

Under Old regime

For taxpayers below age 60