Income Tax Alert: TRACES 2.0 Launched From April 1, 2026, TDS Tasks Simplified In Minutes With New Dashboard

The Income Tax Department launched TRACES 2.0 from April 1, 2026, to simplify TDS-related work. |

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has launched a new portal, TRACES 2.0, from April 1, 2026. This upgraded platform is designed to make all TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) related work easier, faster, and more transparent for taxpayers.

One Platform for All TDS Services

TRACES 2.0 brings everything to one place. Earlier, users had to visit different sections for different services. Now, taxpayers, companies, and even property buyers can complete all TDS-related tasks on a single dashboard.

This makes the process more user-friendly and saves time.

Easy Interface and Key Features

The biggest advantage of the new portal is its simple and easy interface. Even first-time users can use it without confusion.

Users can now:

- View Form 26AS

- Check TDS credits

- Download important certificates like Form 16, 16A, and 16B

All these services are now available in one place, making tax management much simpler.

Introduction of 'Tax Year' Concept

A major change in TRACES 2.0 is the introduction of the “Tax Year” system. Earlier, people were often confused between “Assessment Year” and “Previous Year.”

Now, this new concept removes confusion and makes tax filing easier to understand.

Real-Life Case Raises Concern

In a shocking case from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a juice seller named Mohammad Rais received a notice for transactions worth Rs 7.79 crore linked to his PAN card.

This case highlights the importance of regularly checking tax records and TDS details on platforms like TRACES 2.0.

Relief in TCS Rules

The government has also reduced the TCS (Tax Collected at Source) rate to 2 percent for money sent abroad for travel, education, and medical treatment. This move will reduce the tax burden on individuals.

Read Also New Income Tax Act Replaces 1961 Law From April 1, 2026

Important Note for Taxpayers

It is important to understand that TRACES 2.0 is only for tracking and managing TDS records. Tax payments cannot be made through this portal. For payments, users must continue using the Income Tax e-filing portal.

TRACES 2.0 aims to make the tax system simpler, faster, and more transparent. It is expected to help both individuals and businesses manage their taxes more efficiently.