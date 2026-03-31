New Income Tax Rules From April 1, 2026 Explained, Key Changes In ITR, PAN, HRA & Investments Simplified For Taxpayers

A New Tax System Begins. | Image by Grok |

Mumbai: From April 1, 2026, India will follow a new tax law called the Income Tax Act, 2025, replacing the 1961 law. The aim is to make tax rules simpler, clearer, and easier to follow for everyone—salaried people, investors, and businesses.

One major change is the use of a single term 'Tax Year', replacing Financial Year (FY) and Assessment Year (AY). This makes tax filing less confusing, especially for first-time taxpayers.

Revised ITR Filing Deadlines

The government has extended deadlines to give more time:

ITR-1 & ITR-2 (salaried individuals): July 31

ITR-3 & ITR-4 (non-audit cases): August 31

Also, taxpayers can now file revised returns until March 31, instead of December 31 earlier. However, late filing after December may involve extra fees.

Stricter Rules For HRA Claims

Claiming House Rent Allowance (HRA) will now need more proof:

- Landlord’s PAN details required

- Proper rent receipts needed

More cities are now treated as metros for higher exemption. These include:

- Bengaluru

- Hyderabad

- Pune

- Ahmedabad

Residents in these cities can claim up to 50% of salary as HRA exemption, similar to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Higher Limits On Allowances

The government has increased tax-free benefits:

Meal benefits: Rs 200 per meal (earlier Rs 50)

Gift vouchers: Rs 15,000 per year

For children under the old tax regime:

Education allowance: Rs 3,000/month per child

Hostel allowance: Rs 9,000/month

This means higher tax savings for families.

Changes In Investment Taxes

Some important updates for investors:

- Securities Transaction Tax (STT) has increased, making derivatives trading costlier

- Buybacks will now be taxed as capital gains, not dividends

Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs):

- Tax-free redemption only for original buyers

- Secondary market buyers must pay capital gains tax

These changes affect how profits from investments are taxed.

Simpler TDS And Lower TCS

Tax compliance has been made easier:

A single declaration can help avoid TDS on multiple incomes

Property buyers dealing with NRIs can use PAN instead of TAN

For foreign spending:

- TCS reduced to 2% on travel

- Education & medical remittances abroad: also 2%

This reduces upfront tax burden on overseas expenses.

New PAN Rules And Compliance

PAN rules are now stricter:

Aadhaar alone is not enough to apply for PAN

Proper forms must be submitted based on applicant type

PAN is now mandatory for:

- Large cash deposits

- Property purchases

High-value transactions

Relief For Accident Compensation

In a taxpayer-friendly move, interest on compensation from Motor Accident Claims Tribunal will now be fully tax-free, with no TDS deduction.