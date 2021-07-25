In uncertain times like these, gold is seen as a safe haven: Ramesh Kalyanaraman tells BrandSutra

How have you seen Kalyan Jewellers evolve from the legacy family jewellery business to opening up jewellery retailing in 1993 to today?

Ours has been a business family from as early as 1908 – the family was into textile manufacturing and retailing. My father joined the family textile business after his graduation in 1972. Keeping the early learnings in mind, his strategy was always focused on the right products aimed at the right consumers, while giving them individual attention. In 1993, he diversified into the jewellery industry and started the first showroom in Thrissur, Kerala. This was at the behest of customers who advised him to sell jewellery and wedding finery under a single roof. From that single store in Thrissur, Kalyan Jewellers has expanded into all major cities in the country as well as the Middle East. Today, we have more than 145 large format showrooms and more than 750 My Kalyan customer service outlets.

Kalyan Jewellers provides a range of contemporary and traditional designs to suit every community-specific celebration, be it wedding jewellery or minimalistic everyday wear. The merchandising strategy is to fulfil distinct customer preferences based on cultural sensibilities as well as to offer Kalyan Jewellers’ popular collections from around the world. We have many sub-brands under our parent brand to cater to specific audiences, the major ones being Muhurat (sub-brand for wedding jewellery) and Aishwaryam (sub-brand for staple value-for-money products). The other sub-brands are Mudhra, Nimah, Anokhi, Apoorva, Antara, Hera, Ziah and Rang.

How did the lockdown affect the brand? Tell us about the Big Discount Mela and other strategies you have adopted as you prepare to reopen showrooms.

With lockdown restrictions in place from mid-March to May 2020, our showrooms across the country had to be shut down in order to fight and contain the outbreak of COVID-19. However, by the end of June 2020, as restrictions eased up, we were able to open most of our showrooms. The most striking trend in the industry was a resilience among consumers when it came to the wedding and festive seasons. As jewellery remains an integral part of Indian weddings, this area of spending has remained flexible and has been further buffered by other wedding-related cost-savings that have accumulated from holding smaller scale celebrations due to the pandemic. Wedding-related jewellery is our highest selling product category. With the second wave of COVID-19 dying down, we are preparing to reopen our showrooms across India, in a phased manner and in accordance with State-wise regulations, with continued focus on providing a safe shopping environment. Ensuring that customers can extract maximum value from their purchases has always been a company priority. In uncertain times like these, gold is seen as a safe haven, and our Gold Rate Protection plan will allow customers to take advantage of the fluctuating gold prices. With the Big Discount Mela, shoppers are also assured of many additional benefits on their purchases.