Govt identifies most districts from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra for phase 1 implementation of mandatory gold hallmarking

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra are the top-3 states where the most number of districts have been identified for the first-phase implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts, according to the consumer affairs ministry.

Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts came into force from June 16 in a phased manner, and the first phase will cover 256 districts.

So far, gold hallmarking, a purity certification of the precious metal, has been voluntary in nature.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, the government has identified 256 districts from 28 states and Union territories for Phase-1 implementation of gold hallmarking.

Among the list of the states, a maximum of 24 districts have been identified from Tamil Nadu for the implementation of mandatory gold hallmarking, followed by Gujarat (23 districts) and Maharashtra (22 districts).