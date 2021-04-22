IMC organises “Reimagine Healthcare” summit

At the online full-day Health Summit “Reimagine Healthcare” organized by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on April 20, Union and Maharashtra Health and Family Welfare Ministers stressed need to strengthen healthcare system.

Union Minister for health stressed on Importance of preventive and promotive than curative health and talked about various government of India’s program like world largest health insurance program Ayushyaman Bharat and others which are aimed towards holistic approach to health.

“Mental health, physical fitness, right nutrition, sanitation, personal hygiene and respiratory etiquettes are crucial aspects of well-being of an individual. Building mass movement around them and sensitising the general public about the benefits of focusing on these aspects will go a long way in improving the health well being of society at large, “ Dr Harsh Vardhan adding that many of the government programs are working theses