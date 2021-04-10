I'm addicted to new ideas, says Koo's Aprameya Radhakrishna to BrandSutra

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder of Koo, is a man of few words. But he is vocal as he holds forth on the vision for his Made-in-India micro-blogging app that garnered high visibility earlier this year as key Government departments and ministers made their debut on it in the wake of Twitter’s refusal to ban accounts tweeting about farmer genocide. Here, Radhakrishna recounts in his own words his eventful journey



Born to solve problems...

I'm one of the very few Kannadigas in the start-up ecosystem (because we're naturally a little laid-back and retirement-focused, otherwise)! Growing up in Bangalore, I was a silent but inquisitive kid. I am still very silent, and talk only when I have to. My Dad was a professor of Nuclear Physics and I asked him a lot of questions, trying to understand the world around me. I also tried to solve problems. For instance, my friends and I used to play cricket and one day, it so happened that none of us had a cricket ball to play with. Back then, a ball used to cost Rs 2, but we were too scared to ask our parents for that money. Then I hit upon an idea. A medical shop nearby used to give out medicines wrapped in covers made of newspaper. We took about an hour to make 200 of those covers, and sold it to the man who gave us Rs 2 for them! We bought a ball and played cricket that day. It was an early sign of wanting to solve problems using ideas… to somehow get out of a situation and not get stuck. Even now, I hate being stuck. I always move towards a solution, rather than brood over what's going wrong.

I recall another incident, where my father refused to buy me a watch that I wanted to time myself during preparations for my Standard X exams. I kept pleading and when he did not relent, I said in anger, ‘I will start a watch company when I grow up, and I won't need to ask anybody for a watch.’ I didn't know what a company was, nor did I have a clue about running one, but I figured that I would have access to a watch if I manufactured one myself!

I went on to NIT Surathkal, worked with Infosys for a couple of years, then did my MBA at IIM Ahmedabad and post that, worked with Jones Lang Lasalle Inc., before entering the world of entrepreneurship.

Turning entrepreneur...

While at Jones Lang Lasalle, I met real estate entrepreneurs and got first-hand experience of how businesses are run. In fact, I would take lots of ideas to my CEO, but the CEO would not be open to them. A combination of knowing how businesses run and not getting enough space to ideate and express myself made me think that I should perhaps run a business of my own, that if I put the same kind of effort into my own business, it would do really well.

That's when I started getting in touch with college friends to explore business ideas. A discussion with Raghu, my batchmate from engineering who had also gone to IIM-Ahmedabad a year earlier, led to the thought that there are so many cabs across the city, and if we are at a particular point, we should be able to hit a button to alert all of them, so that the nearest cab comes to us. We found that there was no app or even company on the web solving the problem with technology. No Uber or Ola existed then. So we further explored our idea, and decided to kick-start TaxiForSure.

The genesis of Koo...

After exiting TaxiForSure in 2015, I started thinking about the next big impact business that can be built. I noticed that everybody who was new to the Internet was only watching videos. If we, the English-speaking audience, just watched movies or listened to music, it wouldn't accelerate our personal growth as much as products which allowed us to connect and communicate and express. For that to happen for the wider audience, it would have to be with products that work in a language that people know. With that thought, we decided to start building products for the next billion Internet users who would want products in their own language. We kept experimenting - our first product was Vokal, where the community actually told us that they didn’t want to just answer questions. They wanted to also say whatever is on their mind in the local language. That's how we started Koo. We began building the product in November 2019, and launched Koo in March, 2020.

Atmanirbhar to the core...

Koo is a made-in-India app and we’re building it for the broader audience of India in Indian languages. Nobody better than an Indian entrepreneur to do that. For a product like Koo, which is going to be adopted by everybody in India, right from the biggest celebrities across Bollywood, politics and sports, to the common man, it is important for us not to be just another business. It is a place where people will come and speak their mind. It is a place where people will attract followers for their thoughts. On the recent exit of our Chinese investor, I can say that given the sensitivities of the business, and the geopolitical situation, it is important for us to be totally ‘atmanirbhar’ as a company. It is important to win the confidence of users in India.